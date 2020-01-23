$58.75 Million in Sales Expected for Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post $58.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.19 million to $60.42 million. Irhythm Technologies reported sales of $43.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $213.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.64 million to $213.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $281.22 million, with estimates ranging from $273.82 million to $286.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $55.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRTC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of IRTC traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.27. 547,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $98.13.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 40.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 1,029.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 109,842 shares during the last quarter.

Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

