6,085 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Purchased by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWB. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,936. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $58.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.7069 dividend. This represents a $8.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

