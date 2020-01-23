ABcann Global (CVE:ABC) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of ABcann Global (CVE:ABC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for ABcann Global’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

ABcann Global (CVE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.29 million for the quarter.

