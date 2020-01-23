Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,486 ($19.55) and last traded at GBX 1,500 ($19.73), 83,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 158,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,508 ($19.84).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,459.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,299.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Get Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Martin Warner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,320 ($17.36) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($86,819.26). Also, insider Paula Hay-Plumb purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,405 ($18.48) per share, with a total value of £7,025 ($9,240.99). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,250.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.