ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $19,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 17,845.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,657 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 16.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 756,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,057,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ABIOMED by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,442,000 after purchasing an additional 93,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in ABIOMED by 502.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 99,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $184.42 on Thursday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.02 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. Raymond James downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.25.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

