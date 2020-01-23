Absolute (ABS) Market Capitalization Achieves $22,415.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Absolute has a total market cap of $22,415.00 and approximately $1,517.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex. In the last seven days, Absolute has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Absolute Coin Profile

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

