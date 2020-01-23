Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE AKR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. 15,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.93%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,851,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,481,000 after acquiring an additional 526,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,111,000 after acquiring an additional 110,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,533,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 85,712 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 320,383 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

