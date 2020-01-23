Acasti Pharma’s (ACST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acasti Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of ACST stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822,221. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $61.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.53. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.08.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth $38,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

