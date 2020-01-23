Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Sells $300,359.85 in Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Accenture stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.68. 2,368,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $148.67 and a 12 month high of $213.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

