ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Nomura

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target boosted by Nomura from $33.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on ACM Research from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised ACM Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of ACM Research stock traded down $8.25 on Wednesday, reaching $40.26. 1,771,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,623. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $696.97 million, a P/E ratio of 44.24 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ACM Research by 222.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 122.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 671.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

