Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.90

Jan 23rd, 2020

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.90 and last traded at $60.32, with a volume of 6110100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Macquarie set a $58.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $63.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 710.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

