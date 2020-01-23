Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.90

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.90 and last traded at $60.32, with a volume of 6110100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Macquarie set a $58.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $63.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 710.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

