Adept Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $345.91

Shares of Adept Technology Group PLC (LON:ADT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $345.91 and traded as low as $318.50. Adept Technology Group shares last traded at $329.00, with a volume of 3,029 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 330.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 345.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75.

Get Adept Technology Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Adept Technology Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Adept Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.79%.

AdEPT Telecom plc provides voice and data telecommunication services to residential and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. It offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP and desktop telephony, broadband, and support and maintenance services, as well as real-time communication services, such as instant messaging, presence information, fixed-mobile convergence, and desktop and data sharing with non-real-time communication services.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Adept Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adept Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.