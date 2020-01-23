Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 122.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $350.76. 931,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $237.27 and a twelve month high of $352.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

