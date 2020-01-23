Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lowered by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,160 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura lifted their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

ADBE traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $351.76. 2,084,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,085. The stock has a market cap of $169.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $237.27 and a fifty-two week high of $354.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.