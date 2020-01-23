Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts accounts for about 2.5% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 148,087 shares during the period.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

NYSE:AAP traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,760. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.97 and its 200 day moving average is $154.79. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

