Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,760 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.4% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,240 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,487 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $75,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Adobe by 82.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 339,765 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $100,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,736 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $351.76. 1,420,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,796. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $237.27 and a one year high of $352.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

