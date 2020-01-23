Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 13,000 Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 73,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 60,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter.

FAX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.37. 13,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,079. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

