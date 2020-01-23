Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) PT Set at €740.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) price objective on Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADYEN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €960.00 ($1,116.28) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €900.00 ($1,046.51) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €797.86 ($927.74).

