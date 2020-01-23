Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.52

Aecom (NYSE:ACM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.52 and last traded at $50.33, with a volume of 961900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aecom will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.56 per share, for a total transaction of $8,512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Morriss sold 28,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,214,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in Aecom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aecom by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in Aecom by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,478,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,482 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Aecom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Aecom during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Company Profile (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

