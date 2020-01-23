Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

AEOXF stock remained flat at $$194.32 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $190.49 and a 12 month high of $196.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.90.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit