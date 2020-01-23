Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

AEOXF stock remained flat at $$194.32 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $190.49 and a 12 month high of $196.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.90.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

