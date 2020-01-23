Aggreko (LON:AGK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $813.91

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $813.91 and traded as high as $851.35. Aggreko shares last traded at $846.20, with a volume of 261,498 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGK shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of Aggreko in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Aggreko to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 905 ($11.90) in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aggreko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 845.56 ($11.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 845.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 814.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84.

In other Aggreko news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total value of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

Aggreko Company Profile (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit