Aggreko (LON:AGK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $813.91

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $813.91 and traded as high as $851.35. Aggreko shares last traded at $846.20, with a volume of 261,498 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGK shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of Aggreko in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Aggreko to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 905 ($11.90) in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aggreko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 845.56 ($11.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 845.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 814.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84.

In other Aggreko news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total value of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

Aggreko Company Profile (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

