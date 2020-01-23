Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.18.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $53.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 403,225 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $12,499,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,777,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,112,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. grace capital now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.