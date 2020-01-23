AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Up 18.3%

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) shares shot up 18.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.29, 5,074,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average session volume of 2,412,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Several research firms recently commented on AIM. TD Securities upgraded shares of AIM ImmunoTech to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.25 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of AIM ImmunoTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.90.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 2.24% of AIM ImmunoTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

