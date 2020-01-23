Aion 1-Day Volume Tops $7.61 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Aion token can now be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000854 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Binance. Aion has a market cap of $25.93 million and $7.61 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.03035368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00201438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00125601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. Aion’s official website is aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Liqui, Kucoin, Binance, Koinex, RightBTC, BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX, DragonEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.