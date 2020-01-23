Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

ALK stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.47. 12,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 3,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $271,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $478,761. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

