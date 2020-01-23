Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 127.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.13. 18,499,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,278,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $557.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, TH Capital upped their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

