Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,372,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 144,971 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 23.8% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $927,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.80. 5,219,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,278,670. The firm has a market cap of $565.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TH Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

