Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Now Covered by Analysts at DZ Bank

DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.94 on Wednesday, hitting $219.44. 14,107,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,278,670. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.82. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $554.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 637,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,058,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

