All Sports Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $50.98 and $51.55. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $80,064.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.71 or 0.05397272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026286 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033153 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127763 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011734 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $20.33, $24.43, $24.68, $10.39, $18.94, $7.50, $13.77, $5.60, $50.98, $33.94 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

