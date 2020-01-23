Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Down 9.2%

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s share price traded down 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.75 and last traded at $75.62, 970,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 186% from the average session volume of 339,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.70 and a beta of -1.15.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Allakos during the second quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at $142,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

