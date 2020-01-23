Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $138.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Shares of ADS opened at $111.62 on Monday. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $99.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.85. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $15,772,915.01. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

