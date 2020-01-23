Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $138.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.86.
Shares of ADS opened at $111.62 on Monday. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $99.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.85. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.
In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $15,772,915.01. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
About Alliance Data Systems
Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.
