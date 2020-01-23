Alpha Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $9,405.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $9,405.00 and approximately $14,928.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

