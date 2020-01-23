Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,484.58 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,380.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,261.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,499.88.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

