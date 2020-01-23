Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1,625.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,459.49.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,484.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,380.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,261.47. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.