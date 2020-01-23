Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

TSE:ALA opened at C$19.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.50. Altagas has a fifty-two week low of C$13.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$998.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.2412698 EPS for the current year.

ALA has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Altagas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.60.

In related news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.93 per share, with a total value of C$79,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at C$735,337.28.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

