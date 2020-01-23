Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.
TSE:ALA opened at C$19.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.50. Altagas has a fifty-two week low of C$13.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$998.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.2412698 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.93 per share, with a total value of C$79,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at C$735,337.28.
Altagas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.