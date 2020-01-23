AMA Group (ASX:AMA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) was down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.95 ($0.67) and last traded at A$0.96 ($0.68), approximately 1,098,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.99 ($0.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88.

In other news, insider Simon Moore acquired 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$1,484,800.00 ($1,053,049.65). Also, insider Andrew Hopkins 1,985,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th.

AMA Group Limited provides automotive aftercare services and accessories in Australia. The company operates through Vehicle Panel Repair, Manufacturing, Distribution, Remanufacturing, and Workshop segments. It provides vehicle panel repair services, as well as automotive workshops and performance products; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; distributes automotive electrical and 4WD accessories; and remanufactures and repairs motor vehicle components.

