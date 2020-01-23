Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Amazon.com by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,811,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $1,887.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,828.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,816.56. The firm has a market cap of $935.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

