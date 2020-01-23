Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.78 and last traded at $38.85, approximately 709,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 535,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

Several research analysts have commented on AMCX shares. Bank of America lowered Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Amc Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amc Networks Inc will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after purchasing an additional 246,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 44,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amc Networks by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

