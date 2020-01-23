AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62, 200,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 205% from the average session volume of 65,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMCIU)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

