American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

AMRB traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in American River Bankshares by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

