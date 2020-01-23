American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Software has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.68.

Shares of AMSWA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. 65,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,236. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $477.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. American Software has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. American Software had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, analysts expect that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 32,935 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $523,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,515.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,839 shares of company stock valued at $707,225. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 206.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

