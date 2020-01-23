American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.8% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.08% of American Tower worth $84,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in American Tower by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,422,000 after purchasing an additional 604,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Tower by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,061,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,562,000 after purchasing an additional 331,035 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 238,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.72. The stock had a trading volume of 88,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,157. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $164.11 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.82. The company has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

