American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.83. 82,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $65.46 and a 1-year high of $115.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.69.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 1,730.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in American Woodmark by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.