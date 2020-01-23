AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,989. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 223.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.51.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.