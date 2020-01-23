AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.80.
COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,989. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 223.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.51.
AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.
AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.