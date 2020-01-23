Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.76-3.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.24-8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.38 billion.Amphenol also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.76-3.84 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.43.

Shares of APH opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $79.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day moving average is $98.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $1,369,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

