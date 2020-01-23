Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:APH opened at $106.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $79.85 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.46 and its 200 day moving average is $98.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In other Amphenol news, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $500,337.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,649.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

