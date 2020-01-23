Analysts Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPC. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 59,073 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

