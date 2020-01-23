Analysts Anticipate Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) will report $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cfra cut shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.27.

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at $326,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 10.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.76. 156,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40. Hess has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.14%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

