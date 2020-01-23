Analysts Anticipate Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $40.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 116 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NRIM traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $37.68. 17,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,912. The company has a market capitalization of $247.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $42.28.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director David G. Wight bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $25,460.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,500.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 99,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.