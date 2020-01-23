Analysts Anticipate QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. QuinStreet reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.65 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,164,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,270 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,642,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after buying an additional 961,915 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 44.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,257,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after buying an additional 693,104 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,740,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,829,000 after buying an additional 290,290 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QNST traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. 262,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $747.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

